Glasser fires a pitch

Jim Downey/For the Observer-Reporter

Charleroi’s Lorenzo Glasser fires a pitch to the plate in the bottom of the first inning in Tuesday’s winner’s bracket game of the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Tournament against Quakertown at Latrobe-Derry Teener League Rosa-Oglietta Park.

 Jim Downey/For the Observer-Reporter

LATROBE – What a difference a day makes.

Charleroi pounded out 11 hits and allowed just three to open the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Tournament Monday with a 10-0 victory over Falls.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription