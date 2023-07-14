FLORENCE, Ky. – Florence did all of its scoring on a grand slam and a two-run double to beat the Wild Things 6-4 as the Y’alls snapped an 11-game losing streak Friday night at Thomas More Stadium.
Jeremiah Burks hit a grand slam in the second inning off Washington starter Hayden Shenefield to give Florence a 4-1 lead.
The Wild Things battled back behind three solo home runs and tied the score at 4-4 in the sixth on an RBI single by J.C. Santini that scored Robert Chayka, who hit one of his two doubles.
Washington’s Anthony Brocato smacked two home runs, including one that led off the game. It was the third time in seven games that Brocato began the first inning with a home run.
Washington’s Wagner Lagrange had three hits, including a solo homer in the fifth inning that made it 4-3.
Florence, however, used a two-out, two-run double by Zade Richardson off the right-field wall in the bottom of the seventh against Wild Things reliever Arrison Perez (1-4) to take a 6-4 lead.
Reliever Carter Poiry (3-2) was the winning pitcher with two scoreless innings. Brian McKenna pitched the ninth inning for his second save.
Washington’s record dropped to 1-6 against Florence. Both teams have an overall record of 22-30.
