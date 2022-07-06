If Windy City could play the Wild Things every series, then the ThunderBolts might not be found deep in the Frontier League’s West Division standings.
Windy City ended Washington’s streak of 10 consecutive series victories by winning two of the three games in Crestwood, Ill., less than two weeks ago.
Playing at Wild Things Park, where Washington has been almost unbeatable this year, Windy City avoided a series sweep by the Wild Things by pulling out a 4-3 win Wednesday night. The loss snapped Washington’s nine-game winning streak at home.
The loss, combined with Evansville’s 3-2 win over Schaumburg, cut the Wild Things’ lead in the West Division to a half-game.
The ThunderBolts are 3-3 against Washington and 16-24 against the rest of the league.
“Every year there is one team that seems to give you fits. Right now, that’s (Windy City),” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said. “But I wouldn’t say we’ve played our best against them.”
Windy City manager Brian Smith said he can’t explain why his team has played some of its best games against teams at the top of the standings, but he’d like to see the ThunderBolts take what they have done against the Wild Things and repeat it against the rest of the league.
“When our starting pitchers execute, we do a really good job,” Smith said. “It’s been a rollercoaster season. We’ve played well against the teams at the top of the standings, but the teams below us we’ve had trouble with. We sweep Sussex County and win five consecutive series against the East, beat Schaumburg and Gateway, but get swept by Florence.”
On this night against the Wild Things, Windy City was consistent. Starting pitcher Garrett Christman (1-2) and three relievers combined on a five-hitter.
Washington scored the game’s first run as leadoff hitter Nick Ward smacked an 0-2 pitch from Christman for a home run in the first inning. It was Ward’s team-high 13th home run and first since June 22.
Windy City tied the score at 1-1 in the third when Payton Robertson drew a walk off Washington starter Hayden Pearce (4-2), stole second base and scored on Brin Spillane’s book-rule double to right centerfield.
It was an out-of-control outing for Pearce as he walked four over 4 2/3 innings, but only one of the walks came around to score.
The ThunderBolts took the lead with three runs in the fifth. Windy City strung together five consecutive hits – a single by Jarius Richards, book-rule double by Brian Fuentes, Jake Boone’s triple off the wall in left centerfield, an ensuing throw error on the relay to third base, and a single by Brynn Martinez, which led to Pearce’s exit.
Washington cut the deficit to 4-3 in the sixth. Jared Mang led off by reaching on a throwing error and Scotty Dubrule followed with the third book-rule double of the game. Mang scored on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Wagner Lagrange and Dubrule raced home on a wild pitch by Christman.
“There is something uncomfortable about facing Washington’s lineup,” Smith said. “That’s one of the best offenses in this league.”
Washington had the momentum following the three-run sixth but couldn’t take advantage. Windy City relievers Justin Miller, Daniel Kight and Lane Schnitz-Paxton combined to retire the final 10 Wild Things hitters.
“We couldn’t get runners on base and that’s a credit to their bullpen. They did a good job,” Vaeth said.
Washington’s Cole Brannen, who is usually the starting center fielder, was given the start in left field and turned in what looked like a potential game-changing play in the seventh when he made a leaping catch at the wall to take a home run away from Brian Fuentes.
Extra bases
Home-plate umpire Wes Dunkle was hit in the head by a foul tip in the first inning but stayed in the game after being checked by Washington’s trainer. Dunkle eventually left the game in the middle of the third inning, which caused an 11-minute delay as Pearson Tahuka, who was the third-base umpire, put on the gear and moved to home plate. Dunkle did not return to the game and it was finished with only two umpires. … Christman’s father, Kevin, was the agent for former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder and current broadcaster Neil Walker.