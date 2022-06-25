CRESTWOOD, Ill. — Brian Fuentes hit a tiebreaking single in the bottom of the eighth inning and Windy City rallied to beat the Wild Things 7-5 Saturday night, snapping Washington's four-game winning streak.
The Wild Things led 4-0 in the second inning but didn't get another hit until there were two outs in the ninth.
Washington took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a run-scoring single by Wagner Lagrange, who had three RBI.
The lead grew to 4-0 in the second when Scotty Dubrule drove in two runs with a single and then scored on a hit by Lagrange.
Windy City hit three home runs off Washington starter Hayden Pearce, who exited the game in the fifth inning because of an injury.
The Wild Things scored a run without the benefit of a hit in the fourth as Cole Brannen drew a walk, stole second and third and scored when Lagrange grounded out.
Windy City tied the score at 5-5 with a run in the fifth and won it with two runs in the eighth. Washington reliever Kenny Pierson (1-1) faced four batters in the eighth without getting an out. Fuentes' RBI hit gave the ThunderBolts a 6-5 lead and the game's final run scored when reliever Lukas Young hit a batter with the bases loaded.
Windy City reliever Justin Miller (2-3) pitched two hitless innings and Layne Schnitz-Paxton got the final three outs for his sixth save.