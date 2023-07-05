The Windy City ThunderBolts rolled into town this week with what appeared to be a hurting offense. The ThunderBolts’ hitters ranked 15th in the 16-team Frontier League in both batting average and runs. Windy City has managed to stay competitive because of its pitching, which has produced the second-most quality starts.
Windy City, however, finally met a pitching staff it could hit.
The ThunderBolts’ offense has gotten healthy against the Wild Things’ wildly inconsistent pitching in two games, including a 12-7 thumping of the home team Wednesday night.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by the Wild Things, who won a 9-8 series opener Tuesday.
Windy City has 20 runs and 29 hits in the two games.
“They might be the hottest team in the division,” Washington manager Ton Vaeth said of the ThunderBolts. “They came in here off a sweep of Florence, plus taking two of three from Joliet and Quebec. They have been playing well.”
Windy City manager Richie Sexson, a former major league first baseman, agreed. He noted that some of the ThunderBolts’ offensive numbers are a byproduct of their spacious home park, Ozinga Field, which will host the Frontier League All-Star Game next week.
“A lot of that has to do with our field, which is a grand canyon,” Sexson said. “We lose a lot of hits on that field because it’s a tough place to hit. We do have some good quality hitters.”
Against Washington, Windy City has hit everything, including a window in one of the third-base suites that took a foul ball in the ninth inning Wednesday night from a ThunderBolts batter and shattered.
Windy City first baseman Micah Yonamine hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBI. Center fielder Dan Robinson was 4-for-4 with four RBI and designated hitter Peyton Isaacson had three hits and scored three times.
“I absolutely think we’re finding some momentum,” Sexson said. “The first 30 games we’ve been trying to find the right combination of guys, who really wants it the most.”
Right fielder Anthony Brocato gave Washington a 1-0 lead by hitting the initial pitch of the game from Windy City starter Logan Schmitt (2-1) high over the scoreboard in left centerfield.
Windy City, however, controlled the remainder of the game. The ThunderBolts took the lead by scoring two runs in the second inning off Washington starter Jack Dellinger (1-1), who was acquired last week in a trade with Quebec. Dellinger allowed two hits, three walks and two runs in two innings.
The Washington bullpen wasn’t any better. Arrison Perez allowed six hits and four runs (three earned) in three innings. Lefty Ian McMahon, who was signed Tuesday, faced three batters in the sixth and gave up two walks, one hit and two runs. Chance Benton was touched for two runs in an inning and Ray Pacella allowed two runs (one earned) in two innings.
Windy City led 6-1 before Washington scored four times in the fifth to close to within one run. Center fielder Robert Chayka led off the inning with a home run. After a one-out triple by Abraham Sequera, Brocato hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to left on an 0-2 pitch. The home runs were Brocato’s 11th and 12 of the season.
Scotty Dubrule followed the home runs with a single and stolen base. Wagner Lagrange singled and Dubrule scored on a sacrifice fly by Tristan Peterson.
The Wild Things couldn’t keep the momentum as Windy City scored four times in the sixth and tacked on single runs in the eighth and ninth.
Six Washington pitchers combined to give up 10 walks and a hit batsman.
“We gave them too many opportunities,” Vaeth said. “Free 90s will kill you every time. Our pitchers couldn’t get the ball down.”
Notes
The game started with only two umpires instead of the normal three-man crew. First-base umpire Ron Whiting took the field in the second inning. … Home plate umpire Lou Kammermeier worked the NCAA Division III World Series this year.
