Wes Darvill homered and drove in three runs to support the shutout pitching of Stephen Knapp and Justin Showalter as the Wild Things blanked the Gateway Grizzlies 5-0 Wednesday night.
Washington has won three in a row, it’s first such streak since early July.
Knapp started and went four innings, facing only one batter above the minimum. He allowed one hit without a walk or strikeout.
Showalter (7-4) pitched five innings of relief, allowing three hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Washington took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Gateway starter Carson LaRue (5-6), who threw a complete game. Anthony Brocato led off with a single and Darvill followed with a two-run homer to right field.
The Wild Things doubled their lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Scotty Dubrule had a leadoff single and scored on Caleb McNeely’s RBI triple to center field. McNeely scored on a passed ball.
Washington added an insurance run in the seventh when Darvill doubled to drive in J.C. Santini.
Gateway, which is in first place in the Frontier League’s West Division, has lost three of four.
It was the fastest 9-inning game of the season for Washington, lasting only one hour and 56 minutes.
