FLORENCE, Ky. – Jared Mang hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Wild Things defeated the Florence Y’alls 6-3 Tuesday night in a series opener shortened to eight innings because of rain.
Washington starter Hayden Pearce (5-5) pitched six innings, allowing six hits and three runs. He walked two and struck out three. Isaac Mattson pitched two innings of scoreless relief for his first save.
Washington took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth when a single by Hector Roa scored Ian Walters. Florence tied it in the bottom of the fifth, but Mang hit his eighth home run since joining the Wild Things, putting Washington up 6-3.
Nick Ward started the game with a leadoff home run. Andrew Czech had a run-scoring double for Washington.
Both Washington home runs came off Florence starter Edgar Martinez (4-5).
Prior to the game, Washington released catcher Alex Alvarez and signed catcher Cam Balego. Alvarez was batting .195 with eight home runs.
Balego is a Pittsburgh native who played at Central Catholic High School and in the PSAC at Mercyhurst University. He was with the Chicago Cubs organization at Class AA this year before being released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.