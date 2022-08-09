Wild Things logo

FLORENCE, Ky. – Jared Mang hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Wild Things defeated the Florence Y’alls 6-3 Tuesday night in a series opener shortened to eight innings because of rain.

Washington starter Hayden Pearce (5-5) pitched six innings, allowing six hits and three runs. He walked two and struck out three. Isaac Mattson pitched two innings of scoreless relief for his first save.

