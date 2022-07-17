The Wild Things finished the league’s unofficial first half of the season with a win in Evansville in the team’s final game before the All-Star break. Washington rode late offense to a win to move to two games up in the West Division, winning 6-3 at Bosse Field.
Evansville got a run in the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice to start the scoring. The Wild Things didn’t have a hit through four innings but got going in the fifth. Eventually, Washington got on the board in the seventh inning with four runs. With the bases loaded, catcher Landen Barns hit a two-run single to center and advanced to third on a high throw at third that scored a third run. Jared Mang, Ian Walters and Chris Eusay scored on the play.
Daren Osby started the game for Washington and allowed three runs (two earned) in eight innings with six hits allowed. He fanned seven and didn’t walk a batter. Osby allowed a two-run double by Zach Biermann in the eighth but Biermann was tossed out at third trying to stretch it to a triple.
Lukas Young earned his 12th save and one on back-to-back nights with a clean ninth inning.
On Saturday, the visiting Washington Wild Things were able to even up the series at one apiece after toppling the Evansville Otters, 3-0. Washington righty Kobe Foster dealt six shutout innings in the victory, striking out four batters and giving up seven hits.
First baseman Andrew Czech kicked off the scoring in the top of the third, lasering a two-run double that brought around Scotty Dubrule and Alex Alvarez, making the lead to 2-0.
Both teams remained scoreless until the top of the eighth, until outfielder Cole Brannen brought around Czech, tacking on another run making it 3-0.
Washington would ride that lead to the end of the contest, and not concede a run. Two Lukas Young strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth secured the shutout.