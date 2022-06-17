SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Jared Mang homered, Scotty Dubrule had four hits and Rob Whalen pitched eight sterling innings as the Wild Things defeated Schaumburg 5-3 Friday night in a series opener before 4,582 at Wintrust Field.
The Wild Things trailed 2-1 after two innings but Mang tied the score by leading off the third with a solo home run off Boomers starter Erik Martinez (2-2).
Washington broke the tie by scoring three runs in the fifth inning. Hector Roa had a two-out, two-run double to give the Wild Things the lead, and Ian Walters drove in Roa to make it 5-2.
Whalen (6-1) scattered nine hits but allowed only two runs. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Schaumburg scored the game's final run in the ninth against Lukas Young, who picked up his fifth save.
Washington hitters struck out 15 times against five Schaumburg pitchers but generated 13 hits. Dubrule was 4-for-5. Mang had a home run and a double.