AUGUSTA, N.J. – Joe Campagna hit a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning and Washington added on three runs in the ninth to defeat the Sussex County Miners 7-3 Friday night in in the opening game of a series between the top two teams in the Frontier League’s Northeast Division.
The win moved the first-place Wild Things to two games ahead of the Miners with nine remaining.
Campaga’s RBI triple to right field scored Trevor Casanova, who had singled, and gave Washington a 4-3 lead.
In the ninth, Bralin Jackson doubled and moved to third base on a single by Grant Heyman. Hector Roa made it three straight hits for Washington as he singled to make the score 5-3. A wild pitch scored Heyman, and Roa came home on a sacrifice fly by Casanova.
Jackson had a four-hit game for the Wild Things and drove in two runs. Scotty Dubrule scored twice.
Reliever Ben Vicini (9-0), who threw one pitch in the game, getting the final out of the seventh inning, was the winner. Washington used five pitchers.
Alex Demchak (0-1) was the losing pitcher in a relief role.