The Frontier League’s regular season consisted of 16 weeks and 763 games, and it needed almost every one of them to determine seeding for the playoffs that will begin this week.

It took the Wild Things every inning of their 96 games to secure home-field advantage for the postseason. That happened Sunday night when Cole Brannen raced home and scored on Anthony Brocato’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Washington a 4-3 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts at Wild Things Park.

Sports Editor

Since 1986, Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006. Before joining the O-R, he was sports editor at the Democrat-Messenger, and a former member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

