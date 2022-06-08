Pinch runner Chris Eusay scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Washington Wild Things a 4-3 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats in a Frontier League game Wednesday.
Regulation ended with the teams tied 3-3, which meant that one inning of the International Tiebreaker would be played. That meant the 10th inning would start with a runner on second when both teams came to bat.
Juan Silverio was Tri-City’s runner in the top of the 10th and he was left stranded. Lukas Young got Pavin Parks to fly out to shallow centerfield, then struck out Carson McCusker. Catcher Jonah Girand grounded out to first base to end the inning.
Washington started the 10th inning with Andrew Czech on second base but he was pinch-run for by Eusay. Hector Roa bunted Eusay to third.
Ian Walters was intentionally walked and Roman Osuno was sent up to pinch hit for Alex Alvarez. But Trey Cochran, who relieved Brac Warren to start the inning, threw the pitch that Girand could not handle and allowed Eusay to score.
Washington took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a bases-loaded double by Scotty Dubrule.
Tri-Valley scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to tie the game.