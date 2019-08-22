FLORENCE, Ky. – Stephen Lohr’s two-out, two-strike single in the bottom of the 11th inning drove in Shaine Hughes from second base and gave Washington a 3-2 victory over Florence on Thursday night.
The loss was costly for Florence, which began the night a half-game behind first-place Evansville in the Frontier League’s West Division. There are only 10 more days remaining in the regular season.
Washington led 2-1 before Florence scored a run in the eighth on a squeeze play. The score remained 2-2 until the 11th, when the International Tiebreaker – each half-inning begins with a runner on second base – began. Washington was unable to advance its runner until Lohr’s single to left field drove in Hughes.
Florence loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th but Zach Strecker (2-5) got a game-ending strikeout. Strecker threw three scoreless innings of relief. J.R. Davis went 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Wild Things and starting pitcher John Havird allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings.