AUGUSTA, N.J. — Bralin Jackson went 4-for-4, Joe Campagna homered and Daren Osby pitched six strong innings as the Wild Things defeated the Sussex County Miners 7-3 Saturday night at Skylands Stadium.
Washington ran its winning streak to six games and increased its lead in the Northeast Division over second-place Sussex County to three games with eight remaining to be played. The Wild Things have won 13 of their last 15 games.
The Wild Things scored two runs in the top of the first inning against Sussex County starter Max Herrmann (4-5). With two outs and nobody on base, Scotty Dubrule singled and Jackson drove him in with a triple. Grant Heyman's single scored Jackson and made it 2-0.
In the second, Campagna hit his 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 4-0.
Osby (5-4) took a shutout into the sixth, when Sussex County scored three times, two coming on a two-out single by Trevin Esquerra.
Washington, however, responded by scoring a run in each of the final three innings.
Osby allowed seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six. Jesus Balaguer, Dan Kubiuk and Zach Strecker each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
Prior to the game, Washington put pitcher Steven Colon on the 60-day disabled list, ending his season, and activated pitcher Kevin McNorton from the DL. McNorton has been sidelined since late June.