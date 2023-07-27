During their first two years in the Frontier League, the New Jersey Jackals were the perfect tonic for what ailed the Wild Things. Washington had a 14-7 record against New Jersey and many of the wins were one-sided.
This year, it’s not the same old Jackals.
New Jersey, which started the night in first place in the East Division, won the first five meetings with Washington and the Wild Things’ lone win in the series came Thursday, and it was anything but one-sided.
Washington squandered a late four-run lead but pulled out a 7-6 win when designated hitter Wes Darvill’s fourth hit of the game, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, scored Robert Chayka from third base and gave the Wild Things a thrilling and much-needed victory.
The game-winning run came after New Jersey relief pitcher Cody Whitten (1-1) retired the first two batters of the ninth. That brought Chayka to the plate and the Washington center fielder blooped a fly ball that landed just inside the right-field line and kicked into foul territory. Chayka hustled into second base ahead of the throw from Jackals right fielder Josh Rehwaldt.
With Darvill at the plate, a wild pitch moved Chayka to third base. Darvill then smacked a grounder through the right side of the infield for the game-winning RBI.
Darvill, who was a perennial all-star with Winnipeg before retiring prior to last season, went 4-for-5 and provided his big moment with Washington.
The first three innings of the game were sloppy as the teams combined for four errors. Both teams gave up unearned run in the first frame.
New Jersey took a 1-0 lead when Keon Barnum’s groundout scored Martin Figueroa from third base. Figueroa started the game with an infield single and moved all the way to third base on an errant pickoff throw.
The Wild Things answered with two runs in the bottom of the first against New Jersey starter Bryan Pena. Chayka led off with a walk, Darvill followed with the first of his hits. Chayka scored on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Brocato and Darvill gave Washington a 2-1 lead when he scored on a throwing error.
After scoring in only one of the first 18 innings in the series, a two-run first was a confidence boost for the Wild Things.
Washington made it 3-1 in the second inning. Carson Clowers drew a leadoff walk, stole second base and scored on two groundouts with catcher J.C. Santini getting the RBI.
New Jersey closed to within 3-2 with an unearned run in the third, but the key half inning was the bottom of the fifth. That’s when Washington right fielder Anthony Brocato belted a three-run homer to left field. It was Brocato’s team-leading 19th home run and gave Washington a 6-2 lead.
However, as has been the case so many times this season, a late-innings lead proved difficult for Washington to protect.
New Jersey scored four times in the eighth on four hits and a costly error to tie the score, 6-6. All four runs came against reliever Justin Goossen-Brown, who had been very good over the last two weeks. The tying run came on an RBI single by Marcos Castillo, the last batter Goossen-Brown faced.
The Wild Things had to bring in closer Lukas Young (4-0) to get out of the eighth, which he did with Washington’s fourth double play of the game.
Washington starting pitcher Hayden Shennefield has a strong outing. He allowed two runs (one earned) over 62/3 innings.
Extra bases
New Jersey relief pitcher Yuichi Shiota threw an immaculate inning in the seventh, striking out all three Washington hitters on only nine pitches. It is believed to be the first immaculate inning in a Wild Things home game in their 21-season history. .. New Jersey had a 13-7 edge in hits. ... Washington turned four first base-to-shortstop-to-pitcher (3-6-1) double plays in the series. … The Wild Things open a three-game series tonight at home against the Joliet Slammers. It is the first of 33 consecutive games against West Division opponents to end the season.
