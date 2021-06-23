Chalk one up for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
On second thought, make it two.
Joe Campagna, a former standout at Slippery Rock University, hit two home runs and Ben Vicini, who helped Seton Hill reach the NCAA Division II World Series this spring, picked up his first professional win as the Wild Things defeated the Florence Y’alls 6-5 Wednesday night.
Campagna hit two solo home runs, in the third and fifth innings, off Florence starting pitcher Hayden Wheeler (0-1) and added a two-run single in Washington’s pivotal four-run seventh inning. Campagna finished his big night 3-for-4 with a walk and four RBI.
Vincini (1-0) signed with Washington last week and made his pro debut Sunday with two scoreless innings against Lake Erie. He entered in the sixth inning against Florence and gave up a pair of two-out singles but worked out of a tight spot. The righthander became the beneficiary of Washington’s four-run bottom of the sixth and turned the game over to the back end of the Wild Things’ bullpen.
Connor Perry dunked a bases-loaded single into left centerfield that scored Andrew Sohn and gave Washington a 3-2 lead. Campagna followed with a two-run single through the left side of the infield that advanced Perry to third base. Campagna and Perry then pulled off a double steal with the latter scoring to make it 6-2.
That was enough of a cushion for Washington relievers Jesus Balaguer, James Meeker and Zach Strecker, though Florence made it interesting by scoring three times in the ninth against Strecker. Chad Sedio hit a two-run homer that cut the gap to 6-4 and Florence took advantage of two Washington errors to make it 6-5. The Y’alls had the bases loaded with one out, but Strecker got Andrew Mercurio to hit a ground ball that led to a forceout at home plate and Taylor Bryant struck out to end the game.
The Wild Things took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Campagna’s first home run. Florence, however, grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fifth, scoring two runs on two singles, two walks and a balk.
Washington starter Daren Osby, who had walked only three batters in 19 innings entering the game, walked Taylor Bryant to start the fifth. After two outs, Bryant was on second base when Y’alls cleanup hitter Trevor Craport singled to drive in a run that tied the score. Harrison DiNicola, the league’s leading hitter, followed with a single and Connor Crane fell behind 1-2 in the count but walked a walk to load the bases.
Before throwing his first pitch to Joe Lytle, Osby was called for a balk, scoring Craport and giving Florence a 2-1 lead.
The lead didn’t last long as Campagna hit the first pitch from Wheeler in the bottom of the inning to almost the same spot as his first homer, over the left-field wall, to make it 2-2. Campagna, who has played second base, third and catcher this season, now has three home runs.
Notes
Florence had 14 hits and eight of their nine batters hit safely. The Y’alls left 14 runners on base. Balaguer struck out the side in the seventh on 12 pitches. … The teams will play the series finale tonight (7:05 p.m.) and it is Washington’s only remaining home game until after the July 4th holiday.