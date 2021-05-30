AVON, Ohio — Four Wild Things pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and Washington scored the game's only run on a wild pitch in a 1-0 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers on Sunday at Mercy Health Stadium.
It was the first victory of the season for the Wild Things (1-3) and the initial win for new manager Tom Vaeth.
Starting pitcher Keven Pimentel (1-0) struck out 10 over six innings. He walked three and yielded a one-out single to Shawon Dunston Jr., the lone hit by the Crushers. B.J. Sabol and Jesus Balaguer followed with one scoreless inning of relief apiece and Zach Strecker got the final three outs for his first save.
Washington scored the game's only run in the sixth inning. Bralin Jackson reached on a throwing error and moved to third base on a single by Grant Heyman. A wild pitch by Lake Erie starter Sean Johnson (0-1) allowed Jackson to score.
Washington was held to five hits, including two by Derek Reddy.