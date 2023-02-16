The Washington Wild Things announced Thursday that they have traded left-handed starting pitcher Sandro Cabrera to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League. Washington will receive two players to be named.
Cabrera pitched in the 2022 season with the Wild Things and had an 8-4 record with a 3.42 ERA in 102.2 innings that spanned 16 starts. He struck out 91 and walked 35. Of Cabrera’s 16 outings, 10 were quality starts.
(0) comments
