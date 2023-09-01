Rookie righthander Dariel Fregio pitched a three-hit shutout as the Wild Things rolled over the Windy City ThunderBolts 7-0 Friday night.
The win moves Washington’s record to 47-47. It is the first time the Wild Things have been at the .500 mark since after a game June 3 that left them with a 10-10 record.
Fregio struck out a career-high 10 and did not issue a walk in throwing his first shutout as a profesisonal. He retired each of the last 10 Windy City batters.
Washington gave its pitcher plenty of offensive support, scoring four times in the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead, then tacking on two insruance runs in the sixth.
Melvin Novoa hit two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs. Carson Clowers had two RBI and Wes Darvill scored three times.
Washington will play the final two games of its sesason saturday night and Sunday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.