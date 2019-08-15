JOLIET, Ill. – Keegan Long and two relievers combined on a two-hitter as the Joliet Slammers defeated the Wild Things 4-1 Thursday night to complete a three-game series sweep.
Washington had a single from J.R. Davis two batters into the game and its only other hit was a single by Blake Adams to lead off the seventh.
Long (3-9) pitched seven innings. Ryan Koziol got the final three outs for his 22nd save.
Washington took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Ryan Cox scored on a sacrifice fly by Cody Erickson.
Two Wild Things errors led to three Joliet runs in the third inning. Washington starter John Havrid (5-7) gave up nine hits over seven innings.