SAUGET, Ill. – The Wild Things fell one run short of rallying past Gateway in a 4-3 setback on Sunday at Grizzlies Ballpark.
Washington (16-23) is off today before beginning a three-game series with New York (21-16). The Grizzlies (24-14) are tied with Schaumburg for first place in the West Division of the Frontier League standings.
Down 4-1 entering the top of the ninth, the Wild Things’ Andrew Czech doubled and Wagner Lagrange hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to one before Colton Easterwood forced back-to-back groundouts for his sixth save.
Gabe Holt hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Abdiel Diaz singled to lead off the frame and scored on Holt’s blast for a 3-1 advantage.
Gateway added what turned out to be the winning run in the eighth Holt singled, stole second, advanced to third on Jarius Richards’ single and scored on Andrew Penner’s base hit for a 4-1 lead.
Diaz put the Grizzlies on the scoreboard in the third with a solo home run with one out in the frame for a 1-0 lead.
Washington used the long ball to tie the game at 1-1 in the fifth on J.C. Santini’s blast with two outs.
Zac Ryan started for Gateway and allowed one earned run on four hits over five with four strikeouts and one walk but had a no-decision. Trevor Tietz’s pitch a scoreless sixth for his first win of the season.
Hayden Shenefield (0-2) took the loss in yielding three earned runs on seven hits over seven. He had four strikeouts and no walks.
