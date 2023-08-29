Wild Things logo

The sands are trickling through the hourglass quicker now as finality descends upon the Wild Things’ season, but guys like Tommy Caufield and Andrew Czech are playing like anything is possible.

Caufield and Czech each homered in Washington’s five-run third inning, Arrison Perez retired all six batters he faced in relief and the Wild Things defeated the Joliet Slammers 9-5 in a series opener Tuesday night.

