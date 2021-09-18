TRIOS-RIVIERES, Quebec – Tristian Peterson hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the top of the ninth inning as the Wild Things fought off elimination and defeated Quebec 5-3 in Game 4 of the Frontier League’s Can-Am Conference finals Saturday night at Stade Quillorama.
Game 5 in the best-of-5 series will be Sunday evening (6:05 p.m.). Rob Whalen is expected to pitch for Washington.
The winner of Game 5 will play the Schaumburg Boomers in the league championship series. Schaumburg won the Midwest Conference finals in four games, defeating Florence 7-5 Saturday. If Washington wins Game 5, then the Wild Things will have home-field advantage. The championship series would begin in Schaumburg Tuesday and move to Washington for Game 3 Friday night.
The Wild Things had leads of 2-1 and 3-1 but Quebec scored twice in the sixth against Washington reliever Ben Vicini to tie.
The game remained 3-3 until the top of the ninth. Washington’s Hector Roa led off with a single against Quebec lefty Evan Rutckyji. Andrew Czech was then asked to bunt but fouled off an attempt. Czech then swung away and lined a single to left field to give Washington runners on first and second. A passed ball moved up the runners and Peterson, a rookie out of Washington State, hit as chopper over the third-base bag and down the left-field line, driving in Roa and Czech to give the Wild Things the lead.
Winning pitcher B.J. Sabol, who threw two innings of scoreless relief, started the ninth and walked Gift Ngoepe to start but Connor Panas flied out. Zack Strecker, who was credited with a save, was brought in and after giving up a pinch-hit single ended the game by inducing a pair of ground balls.
Washington starter Alex Boshers pitched five innings, allowing four hits and one run. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Quebec took a 1-0 lead in the third but Boshers limited the damage. Quebec had one run in and the bases loaded with no outs but Boshers got out of the inning without allowing another run.
Washington took a 2-1 lead in the fifth when a Nick Ward single scored Czech and Peterson. Quebec tied it in the sixth on an RBI double by Ngoepe and a run-scoring single by Panas.