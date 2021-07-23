The Washington Wild Things split a doubleheader Friday night with the New York Boulders, winning the first 6-3 and dropping the second 2-1 by allowing a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the opener, Hector Roa homered, his seventh of the year, and drove in two runs for Washington.
Joseph Campagna also hit a two-run home run for the Wild Things.
In the nightcap, Washington scored a run in the first inning and carried the lead until the sixth when New York tied it up.
Ray Hernandez homered in the bottom of the seventh to put the game away,
James Meeker did not allow a run in his ining of work.
The Wild Things continue their series with the Boulders Saturday night. Game time is 6:30 p.m. The final game is set for 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Wild Things return home Tuesday to start a three-game series with the New Jersey Jackals, followed by a home series with the Tri-City Valleycats.