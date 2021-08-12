AVON, Ohio – Cody Young homered and drove in three runs, powering the Wild Things to a 6-1 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday night.
Lake Erie won the opener, 5-1, but Washington was able to gain ground on Northeast Division leader Sussex County as the Miners were swept in a doubleheader at New York. The Wild Things pulled to within 1 ½ games of Sussex County.
Washington starting pitcher Ryan Hennen worked out of a full-blown jam in the second inning of the nightcap. With the scored tied 1-1, Lake Erie had runners on second and third with no outs. Hennen was able to get consecutive infield poputs before a walk loaded the bases. Hennen then pitched out of the jam by getting an inning-ending strikeout.
Young led off the third inning with a solo home run that gave Washington the lead for good at 2-1.
The Wild Things scored four times in the sixth, getting a sacrifice fly by Bralin Jackson and an RBI single from Hector Roa to make it 4-1. Young smacked a two-run single to make it a 6-1 score.
Reliever Ben Vincini (4-0) retired two batters in the fifth inning to get the win. He was followed on the mound by Dan Kubiuk and B.J. Sabol, who combined for two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
In the opener, Lake Erie’s Jake Pilarski, a Fox Chapel High School graduate, and J.T. Perez combined on a three-hitter.
Steve Passatempo hit a solo home run off Washington starter Daren Osby (3-4) in the second inning and Eric Callahn had an RBi single that made it 2-0.
The Crsuhers scored three more runs in the third, including two on a home run by Brody Wofford.
Washington’s lone run came on a leadoff home run by Nick Ward in the sixth inning. It was Ward’s second homer in as many games.
Washington will open a three-game home series tonight against the Florence Y’alls, who at 41-27 have the second-best record in the Frontier League.