As the rain fell Tuesday afternoon at Wild Things Park, Washington manager Tom Vaeth sat in his office and talked about his second-year pitcher Justin Showalter, who notched a win in relief with four stellar innings Saturday night at Quebec.
“That was the best outing he’s had as a professional,” Vaeth said.
If that was considered the No. 1A outing of Showalter’s young career, then perhaps his performance Thursday against the Ottawa Titans should be rated No. 1B.
Showalter was moved back into the rotation and turned in a quality start, allowing only five hits and two runs (one earned) over seven innings as the Wild Things snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win.
“He threw way better at Quebec,” Vaeth said, “but I’m not going to nitpick this outing. He gave us a great start.”
It was only the fifth quality start – at least six innings and no more than three earned runs allowed – of the season for the Wild Things in 30 games. And the Wild Things’ hitters made sure their pitcher had some wiggle room.
Washington had 12 hits in the game and scored in each of the first three innings. Shortstop Nick Gotta went 3-for-3, scored twice and was on base five times, and the Wild Things had their leadoff hitter reach base in five of the first six innings, leading to a 6-2 lead.
“It’s hard to generate offense when that doesn’t happen,” Vaeth said. “It’s hard had to generate offense when you wait until you have two outs. Tonight we had the leadoff guy on consistently.”
The early offense, which wiped away a 2-0 Ottawa lead, was helpful but the key to the game was the pitching of Showalter (2-1), who looked much better than he did in two previous starts before he was moved to the bullpen.
“I made a few adjustments while I was in the bullpen,” Showalter said. “They helped me stay in line longer and prevented me from pulling off early.
“I was feeling good and settled into a role in the bullpen. My velocity was up …”
Everything is looking up now for Showalter after what he described as a long offseason. It was the first one in which the former James Madison University standout did not experience a fall and winter program followed by spring competition. It’s often a tough adjustment for young pro pitchers to make.
“I did everything I could to have a productive offseason,” he said. “I felt good but it was a long offseason, one that I wasn’t prepared for and led to some of the rough outings I had. It’s a long time to go without playing competitively.”
Ottawa’s only run against Showalter came in the top of the first inning. The Titans, who swept a doubleheader Wednesday, took advantage of a throwing error to score twice on a single by catcher Sicnarf Loopstock.
Washington answered with one run in its half of the first inning against Ottawa starter Zac Westcott (2-4). Gotta led off the inning with a double and scored after groundouts by Scotty Dubrule and Melvin Novoa.
Washington made it 2-2 in the second. Andrew Czech led off with a double, moved up on a fielder’s choice and scored on a two-out single by Robert Chayka.
The Wild Things took their first lead of the night in the fourth. Dubrule led off with a single and Novoa followed with an RBI double to right centerfield. Singles by Wagner Lagrange and Czech scored Novoa and made it 4-2.
Washington stretched the lead to 6-2 in the sixth. Three singles in a four-batter stretch scored Abraham Sequera and a throwing error from the outfield to third base allowed Gotta to trot home.
Ottawa scored in the ninth on a single by Taylor Wright, a hit batsman and two groundouts.
Notes
Prior to the game, Washington activated pitcher Kobe Foster (2-0, 1.29) off the injured list. … Czech extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 28. He has hits in 13 of the last 14. … Westcott, who had been in and out of the Frontier League since 2016, had his record drop to 0-3 in games at Wild Things Park. … Pitcher Zach Blankenship, who was released Monday by Washington, was signed by Gateway.
