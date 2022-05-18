AUGUSTA, N.J. – The frustrating beginning to the Frontier League season continues for the Wild Things.
Sussex County broke open a close game by scoring three times in the sixth inning and added two more in the seventh en route to a 7-1 win over Washington at Skylands Stadium Wednesday night.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Wild Things (1-4).
Washington scored first, pushing across a run in the the fourth inning on three consecutive singles, with Andrew Czech driving in Scotty Dubrule.
That was all the scoring for the Wild Things against Sussex County starter Dwayne Marshall (2-0) and reliever Jimmy Boyce.
Washington starter Rob Whalen (1-1) gave up five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.
The Miners scored twice in the bottom of the fourth, then had a pair of RBI singles in the sixth. A passed ball also allowed a run to score in the sixth.
For the second consecutive night Washington manager Tom Vaeth was ejected. He was tossed out of the game after arguing in the sixth inning.