Windy City used two Josh Sandoval grand slams in the first three innings to take a big lead early in the series finale Sunday at Ozinga Field and didn’t look back, racing to a 14-6 win to snap Washington’s 10-series win streak. It’s the first series loss for Washington since May 17-19 against Sussex County.
Washington falls to 25-14 on the season and is still in first place in the West Division of the Frontier League, leading that by 2.5 games.
Washington started the scoring in the second, when Wagner Lagrange hit a book-rule double to right and scored on an Andrew Czech double to make it 1-0.
Windy City loaded the bases for Sandoval, who took a Tom Hart fastball out to left for a grand slam. The second one came in the third inning and extended the Bolts’ lead to 8-1.
Each team scored on an error in the fourth inning and the ThunderBolts got four more in the sixth, highlighted by RBI singles from Jairus Richards and Peyton Isaacson and an RBI double by Sandoval.
Landen Barns hit his first professional home run on a no-doubter to left in the seventh to trim Windy City’s lead to 13-3. But Windy City responded immediately, plating a run on a Richards groundout to make it 14-3. The Wild Things scored three in the eighth inning on a two-run double by Hector Roa and a run-scoring groundout by Barns.
Washington will welcome the Florence Y’alls to town for a three-game series that starts Tuesday on Autism Awareness Night at Wild Things Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.
In Saturday’s game, after taking an early 4-0 lead, Washington saw it disappear and two, eighth-inning Windy City runs were the difference as the Bolts evened the series with a 7-5 win.