The Washington Wild Things continue with their roster building as they today sign experienced third baseman Randy Cesar.
The Santo Domingo native signed with the Houston Astros back in 2012 as a 17-year-old. He had a breakout season in 2018 with the Corpus Christi Hooks of the Class AA Texas League when he hit safely in 42 consecutive games, breaking the league’s 49-year0old record. He is the most recent player to have a 40-game hitting streak in the minor leagues.
Ceasar batted .296 with 10 home runs that season and signed with the Minnesota Twins organization for 2019. He played in 45 games at the Class AAA level and seven more in Class AA before being released. He has a .269 career batting average in eight minor league seasons.
“Randy is a corner defender who has shown great development as a hitter,” Wild Things general manager Tony Buccilli said. “We greatly value his consistent run production and the level of competition he has faced. We expect Randy to provide that daily threat in the middle of our lineup. He is eager to approach this opportunity and be a dynamic player in Washington.”