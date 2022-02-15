The Washington Wild Things announced Tuesday the addition of outfielder and former New York Mets farmhand Wagner Lagrange to the mix for the 2022 Frontier League season. Lagrange is fresh off splitting time between Class AA and AAA in 2021.
Lagrange, a native of the Dominican Republic, played in 12 games at the Triple-A level for Syracuse and went 9-for-28 with two doubles and five RBI. In 67 games with Class AA Binghamton, he hit .262 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBI.
"It was important to add a little bit more experience to our lineup and I feel that Wagner gives us just that," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He’s been an organizational all-star a few times coming up in the Mets’ organization, reaching the Triple-A level last summer."
Lagrange signed as an international free agent in 2015. In 2019, the Mets moved him to full-season Class A. He played in 71 games with Columbia and 36 games with St. Lucie and drove in a career-best 48 runs with 26 doubles, four triples and six home runs.
"We’re hoping he can come in and provide the leadership and veteran experience we are looking for," said Vaeth. "All the reports I have received on Wagner say he is a quality all-around player who has put up solid numbers throughout his career."