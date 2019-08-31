SAUGET, Ill. – Michael Austin won for the first time in four weeks, Stephen Lohr belted a grand slam and the Wild Things routed the Gateway Grizzlies 15-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader Saturday night.
Gateway hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the third inning to overcame a deficit and win the second game, 6-4. The loss assured Washington (37-58) of ending the season with the worst record in the Frontier League franchise’s 18-year history.
Austin (6-8) scattered 11 hits and came within one out of his first career shutout before Gateway scored its lone run. Austin struck out four and did not walk a batter in his first win since Aug. 1.
Lohr, who scored four runs, hit a grand slam in Washington’s five-run seventh inning. The Wild Things also scored five times in the fifth. Cody Erickson homered and five different Washington hitters had two RBI.
The Wild Things and Grizzlies will conclude the season with a single game tonight.