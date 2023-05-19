TROY, N.Y. – Harrison Ray hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the eighth, Stephen Knapp pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and the Wild Things stretched their winning streak to five with a 9-6 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats in a series opener Friday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
Washington hit three home runs while improving its record to 6-1.
Ray’s single broke a 6-6 tie and the Wild Things tacked on two more runs in the eighth, one on a throwing error that allowed Anthony Brocato to race home and the other on an RBI single by Gotta that scored Ray.
Washington catcher Melvin Novoa hit a solo home run and third baseman Ian Walters added a two-run shot, both in Washington’s four-run second inning.
The Wild Things led 4-1 in the second but Tri-City scored four times in the third to take a 5-4 advantage. Washington left fielder Wagner Lagrange tied it at 6-6 with a solo homer in the fifth.
Washington had 11 hits. Gotta had two hits and two RBI. Brocato had two hits and scored twice.
Knapp (1-0) allowed two hits and two walks in relief of starter Angel Landazuri, who went 3 1/3 innings. Andrew Mitchell replaced Knapp and pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts. Lukas Young notched his first save by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
