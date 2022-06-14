JOLIET, Ill. — Joliet hit nine doubles and scored in each of the first five innings en route to a 13-4 thumping of the Wild Things on Tuesday night at Duly Health and Care Field.
The Slammers scored four times in the first inning against Washington starter Shemar Page (0-1), who was making his professional debut. Joliet led 13-2 after five innings.
Page gave up 10 hits and 12 runs (10 earned) in four innings.
Joliet starter Cole Cook (5-1) struck out seven in six innings.
Washington scored two runs in the third inning on a single by Nick Ward, and a pair in the seventh on a home run by Ramon Osuna.
Kyle Jacobsen and Scott Holzwasser, the first two hitters in Joliet's lineup, combined to go 6-for-10 with four doubles, three RBI and four runs.