SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – It’s hard to win a baseball game with only two hits.
That was the Wild Things’ problem Tuesday night when they opened a key road series with a 9-1 loss to the Schaumburg Boomers.
Washington’s only run came on a solo homer by center fielder Robert Chayka in the sixth inning. The only other Washington hit was a single by Nick Gotta, who left the game in the seventh inning with an injury.
Schaumburg starting pitcher Hunter Hoopes (2-0), a rookie out of Alabama, allowed only two hits over six innings. Reliever Aaron Glickstein followed with two hitless innings and Kristian Scott pitched the ninth inning, allowing one walk.
Washington starter Hayden Shenefield (1-3) gave up seven hits and five runs (four earned) over six innings.
Schaumburg scored an unearned run in the first inning and made it 3-0 in the third when Chase Dawson hit a two-run homer.
A two-out single by Sonny Ulliana in the fourth inning scored Brett Milazzo to make it 4-0.
Chayka’s homer, his first on the road this season, made it 4-1, but Schaumburg scored in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Milazzo and tacked on four runs over the next two innings against the Washington bullpen.
