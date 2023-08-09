AVON, Ohio – The Wild Things took advantage of six Lake Erie errors, including four in a six-run seventh inning, as Washington defeated the Crushers 12-4 Wednesday night at Mercy Health Stadium.
The win continued Washington’s streak of alternating wins and losses that has covered an 11-game stretch.
The Wild Things forged an early 4-0 lead, but Lake Erie made its a one-run game in the fourth when Josh Rego hit a three-run homer off Washington starter Justin Showalter (6-4).
The Crushers tied it at 4-4 in the fifth on an RBI single by Rego, who went 2-for-4 with 4 RBI.
The Wild Things regained the lead in the sixth inning when Scotty Dubrule scored from first base on a double into the left-field corner by Robert Chayka.
Lake Erie’s defense fell apart in the messy seventh inning, when Washington scored six runs on one hit, an RBI single by Chayka.
In the ninth, Washington’s Tomas Sanchez smacked a pinch-hit solo home run. It was the first professional hit for Sanchez, a rookie who was signed Tuesday out of Texas Wesleyan.
Wes Darvill opened the scoring with a solo home run for Washington in the first inning. Wagner Lagrange had a two-run double in the third and Tristan Peterson followed with a run-scoring single.
Showalter pitched five innings, giving up seven hits and four runs (three earned). Kyle White, Matt Dallas and Stephen Knapp combined for four shutout innings of relief.
Matt Mulhearn (4-5) was the losing pitcher. Reliever Thomas Bruss gave up six runs, all unearned, in one inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.