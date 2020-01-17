The Washington Wild Things announced Friday that they have re-signed right fielder Hector Roa for the 2020 Frontier League season.
This will be Roa’s fourth year in Washington. Last season, Roa had a breakout year for the Wild Things. His 70 RBI, 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 8 stolen bases all were career highs for the eight-year pro. His home run total tied for the league lead and his power was on display as the Frontier League's Home Run Derby representative in the all-star game against the Can-Am League. Roa is the first player in Wild Things history with 60 or more RBI in three consecutive seasons and he’s only 56 away from breaking the franchise record for runs driven in for a career.
"Roa has grown to become one of the most dynamic players in our league. He has learned so much over the years from the players around him and I believe that has truly helped elevate his game," Washington general manager Tony Buccilli said. " He has grown to call Washington home and has embraced becoming a leader and a face synonymous with the Wild Things. Bringing back Roa was a priority and we are happy to get a deal done.”