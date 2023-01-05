20220831_spt_wildthings_04.jpg

Wild Things starting pitcher Kobe Foster has an 8-1 record and 1.00 ERA over 10 starts last season. He was named the Frontier League’s Rookie of the Year.

The Washington Wild Things have 2022 Frontier League Rookie of the Year Kobe Foster has signed a contract extension through the 2023 season. His new deal gives the Wild Things a club option for the 2024 season.

In 2022, after playing his college baseball at Tennessee Wesleyan, Fostera, a lefthanded pitcher, made 11 regular-season appearances for Washington, 10 of which were starts. He had an 8-1 with an impressive 1.00 ERA, which set a Wild Things single-season record. In 63 innings, he allowed 44 hits and only eight runs (seven earned). Foster walked 15 batters and struck out 51.

