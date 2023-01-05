The Washington Wild Things have 2022 Frontier League Rookie of the Year Kobe Foster has signed a contract extension through the 2023 season. His new deal gives the Wild Things a club option for the 2024 season.
In 2022, after playing his college baseball at Tennessee Wesleyan, Fostera, a lefthanded pitcher, made 11 regular-season appearances for Washington, 10 of which were starts. He had an 8-1 with an impressive 1.00 ERA, which set a Wild Things single-season record. In 63 innings, he allowed 44 hits and only eight runs (seven earned). Foster walked 15 batters and struck out 51.
Foster was the third Wild Things player to be named the Frontier League’s Rookie of the Year, joining Casey Barnes in 2011 and Ryan Hennen in 2021.
“Excited to have the reigning rookie pitcher of the year back with us. Kobe came in and quickly established himself at the top of our rotation and was very deserving of his award,” Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth said. “He’s a consistent strike thrower, with a three-pitch mix, who will be counted on to lead our staff while hopefully getting his chance with an affiliated club.”
In two seasons at Tennessee Wesleyan, Foster had a 25-1 record.
With the Wild Things, Foster’s eight wins were good for 12th in the league. He did not reach the required number of innings pitched to qualify for the league leaders in other categories. He also had a scoreless innings streak of 23 innings.
