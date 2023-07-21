CRESTWOOD, Ill. – Washington scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night to rally for a 4-3 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts in a series opener at Ozinga Field.
Washington trailed 3-2 entering the ninth. Robert Chayka started the comeback with a single and stole second base. He moved to third on a wild pitch and pinch-hitter Melvin Novoa drew a walk.
Anthony Brocato then hit a bouncer to third base and Chayka broke for home. The throw to the plate was low and Chayka scored to tie the game. Shortstop Carson Clowers, who was signed earlier in the day and had three hits in his Washington debut, reached on an infield single as Novoa advanced to third base. Novoa scored on a groundout by Scotty Dubrule that gave Washington a 4-3 lead.
Lukas Young then pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his seventh save. Justin Goossen-Brown (4-0) was the winner after pitching the eighth inning.
Daiveyon Whittle (2-3) was the losing pitcher.
Until the ninth, Washington’s only runs scored on sacrifice flies, by Chayka and J.C. Santini.
Wild Things starting pitcher Hayden Shenefield allowed frive hits and three runs over six innings.
