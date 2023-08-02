SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Wagner Lagrange and Andrew Czech hit consecutive two-out RBI doubles in the top of the ninth inning as the Wild Things rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers on Wednesday night at Wintrust Field.
Until Lagranage’s tying double into the left-field corner that scored Wes Darvill, who was hit by a pitch with one out, Washington had been held to only one hit by Schaumburg starter Kobey Schlotman. At one point, Schlotman retired 16 consecutive Washington hitters. Robert Chayka led off the game with a double for the Wild Things’ lone hit until Lagrange’s double.
Czech followed with a double into the right-field corner that scored Lagrange with the go-ahead run.
Schlotman (6-4) allowed three hits, two runs and two walks over 8 2/3 innings. He struck out five.
Washington starter Zach Kirby pitched well but did not factor into the decision. Kirby allowed one run – a Brett Milazzo solo homer in the fifth – over six innings but did not get a decision. Christian James (1-2) was the winner and Lukas Young picked up his eighth save by pitching the bottom of the ninth. Young gave up a leadoff single but ended the game with two strikeouts and a groundout.
Washington had several scoring opportunities before the ninth. Chayka advanced to third base with one out in the first inning but was left there. In the sixth, Carson Clowers walked, stole second base advanced to third on a throwing error with one out but a groundout and flyout stranded him.
In the eighth, Washington had runners on first and second with no outs but did not score.
