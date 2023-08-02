Wild Things logo

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Wagner Lagrange and Andrew Czech hit consecutive two-out RBI doubles in the top of the ninth inning as the Wild Things rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers on Wednesday night at Wintrust Field.

Until Lagranage’s tying double into the left-field corner that scored Wes Darvill, who was hit by a pitch with one out, Washington had been held to only one hit by Schaumburg starter Kobey Schlotman. At one point, Schlotman retired 16 consecutive Washington hitters. Robert Chayka led off the game with a double for the Wild Things’ lone hit until Lagrange’s double.

