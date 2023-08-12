EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Scotty Dubrule capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run double, Anthony Brocato homered and the Wild Things rallied for a 9-5 win Saturday night in a key West Division series at Bosse Field.
Washington has a two-game winning streak after alternating wins and losses for the past two weeks.
Washington trailed 5-1 entering the sixth. Wagner Lagrange hit an RBI double and Robert Chayka was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run and close the gap to 5-3.
Following a strikeout, Dubrule hit a bases-clearing double to right field that put Washington ahead, 6-5.
The Wild Things tacked on three runs in the seventh. Brocato his his 24th home run, a solo shot, and Chayka had a two-run single.
Arrison Perez (2-4) was the winning pitcher with one inning of relief.
Evansville starter Braden Scott (2-1) struck out 120 over 5 1/3 innings but gave up six runs.
