TROY, N.Y. – Cody Erickson hit a go-ahead two-run single in Washington’s four-run eighth inning as the Wild Things rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats in a Frontier League game Sunday afternoon.
Tri-City had taken a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh on a leadoff home run by Nelson Molina off Washington reliever Ben Vicini (2-0).
Hector Roa started the Wild Things’ comeback in the eighth with a one-out single and Trevor Casanova followed with a walk. Following a flyout, Erickson delivered his hit that gave Washington a 5-4 lead. A single by Conner Perry and an error scored two more runs.
James Meeker and Zach Strecker each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to secure the win. Strecker pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
Washington’s Bralin Jackson started the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth and Joe Campagna had a two-run shot in the seventh that tied the score at 3-3.
Wild Things starter Keven Pimentel allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out six.
The win allowed Washington to avoid a series sweep. Tri-City won 5-4 in 10 innings Friday night and 11-9 Saturday.