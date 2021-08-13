The opener of a three-game weekend series between the Wild Things and Florence Freedom was rained out Friday night.
The teams will play a doubleheader today beginning at 5:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park.
Washington did not gain or lose ground in the Northeast Division penannt race as first-place Sussex County was rained out at Tri-City. The Miners and ValleyCats also will play a twinbill today.
Sussex County leads Washington by 1 ½ games.
On Friday, Washington placed left-handed starting pitcher McKenzie Mills (3-5, 4.03) on the 7-day disabled list and signed Spencer Henn. An infielder, Henn played earlier this season with Southern Illinois before being released.