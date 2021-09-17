QUEBEC CITY – The Wild Things are in a must-win situation.
Jeffry Parra hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring L.P. Pelletier from third base and giving Quebec a 3-2 win Friday night in Game 3 of the Frontier League’s Can-Am Conference championship series at Stade Canac.
Quebec leads the best-of-5 series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday night.
Washington took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning but was unable to add on and Quebec battled back for the win. Quebec scored twice in the fifth inning against Washington starter Daren Osby. Jesse Hodges hit a two-run single on a 3-2 pitch with two outs.
Osby pitched 7 1/3 innings, giving up six hits, one walk and three runs. He struck out eight.
Washington scored its runs when Traveor Casanova singled, moved to third on a double by Bralin Jackson and came home on a single by Grant Heyman. Hector Roa then boucned into a double play with Jackson scoring to make it 2-0.
Winning pitcher Miguel Cianfuegos tossed four-hit ball over seven innings. Evan Rutckyj pitched the ninth for a save.
Casanova drew a leadoff walk in the ninth but Jackson grounded into a double play, ending the threat.