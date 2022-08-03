During Tom Vaeth’s two seasons as manager, the Wild Things have at times embraced playing small ball. They haven’t always been good at it, as was the case Sunday against Quebec.
Given another chance Wednesday night, Washington used two perfectly placed bunts to help break open a close game and send the Wild Things to a 9-2 win over the Gateway Grizzlies.
It was the 100th win in Vaeth’s managerial career. He tied Jeff Isom (2002-03) for third place on the all-time wins list for a Washington manager. Only John Massarelli and Gregg Langbehn have won more games than Vaeth.
And the latest victory can be traced back to a pair of bunts in the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Wild Things were clinging to a 3-2 lead.
After Nick Ward drew a leadoff walk against Gateway reliever Nick Kennedy, Jared Mang, who had Washington’s lone hit in a 4-0 loss Tuesday night, attempted a sacrifice bunt. The ball took a high bounce after being bunted off home plate. Kennedy and Gateway catcher Jackson Pritchard both hesitated, not knowing who should field the ball, and Mang reached base on a bunt single.
Scotty Dubrule followed with a perfect bunt single up the third-base line to load the bases.
One night after being frustrated at the plate by Gateway rookie pitcher Lukas Veinbergs and reliever Sam Gardner, the Wild Things’ hitters finally had some momentum and took advantage of the situation. Wagner Lagrange hit a high-bouncing fielder’s choice grounder that scored Ward. Andrew Czech followed with a sacrifice fly, and Ian Walters capped the pivotal inning with a two-run homer down the right-field line off Gateway reliever Alec Whatley.
It was Walters’ 11th home run of the season.
“Two balls that traveled maybe 40 feet total turn the game,” Vaeth said. “We talked the other day about how we need to start working at making that (bunting) a part our game going forward.
“Scotty’s bunt was textbook. Jared’s, we get the backspin on the ball after it bounced off the plate.”
Washington tacked on two runs in the eighth on a double by catcher Alex Alvarez, an RBI triple by Ward and sacrifice fly by Mang, who had three RBI.
The Wild Things finished with 16 hits, with Ward going 3-for-4 with three runs.
“Nobody liked what happened (Tuesday) night. It’s a pride thing. We were lucky we got one (hit) in the ninth,” Vaeth said. “We got together before batting practice, and if there was ever a trap game, that was it Tuesday. It was hard to match the intensity of the three games over the weekend against Quebec.”
Washington received another quality start from lefty Sandro Cabrera (7-2), who went seven innings and allowed two runs. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
“We’ve had a big stretch with our starters working deep into games, going back to the first game at Evansville (July 14),” Vaeth said. “We’ve gotten really good starts. Those guys are coming together at the right time.”
Gateway forged a 2-0 lead in the fourth on a home run by center fielder Ian Bibiloni. Washington scored for the first time in the series in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. Mang had a two-run single and scored after consecutive singles by Dubrule and Lagrange.
Extra bases
Washington made several roster moves prior to the game. Pitcher Rob Whalen (11-2, 3.35), who leads the league in wins, was placed on the 7-day disabled list, retroactive to July 31. Backup infielder Chris Eusay, who batted .239 in 29 games, was released. Landen Smith, a left-handed relief pitcher was signed. Smith is a rookie out of North Carolina-Pembroke, where he had a 3-3 record with seven saves and a 4.44 ERA. Smith struck out 87 batters in 52 2/3 innings. He made his pro debut by retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning. … The Wild Things have 23 players on the active roster, one under the limit. … The Wild Things turned four double plays. ... Washington is back to 20 games over .500 at (44-24). The last time the Wild Things were at least 21 games above .500 was at the end of the 2006 season.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.