QUEBEC CITY — Nick Gotta drove in two runs and three Washington pitchers scattered seven hits was the Wild Things defeated the Quebec Capitales 4-1 Saturday night.
The Wild Things have won the first two games of the series and will try for a sweep Sunday evening.
Starter Robert Gonzalez and relievers Justin Showalter (1-1) and Lukas Young shut down Quebec. Gonzalez, a lefty, made his Wild Things debut and allowed one run over four innings. He struck out three. Showalter followed with four shutout innings and Young pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.
Washington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first against Quebec starter Stephen Chamblee (1-3). Melvin Novoa's single scored Gotta.
The Wild Things made it 2-0 in the second when Gotta tripled, scoring Tristan Peterson.
After Quebec pulled to within 2-1, the Wild Things scored two times in the fourth for a 4-1 advantage. Gotta had an RBI ground ball and Scott Dubrule added a sacrifice fly.
Starting with the Dubrule sac fly, Quebec pitchers retired the last 17 Washington batters, but the Capitales couldn't generate enough offense to fuel a comeback. Washington's bullpen gave up only two hits and did not walk a batter over five innings.
