FLORENCE, Ky. – Keven Pimentel and three relief pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the Wild Things defeated the Florence Y’alls 5-1 Wednesday night.
Washington extended its season-high winning streak to four games and inched closer to the .500 mark at 9-10. The Wild Things will try for their first series sweep tonight.
Pimentel (3-1) allowed five hits and one run over six innings. He walked one and struck out four.
The Wild Things gave their pitchers all the support they would need when catcher Trevor Casanova went the opposite way with a pitch and doubled into the left-field corner, scoring two runs in the fourth inning.
A double by Gabe Howell in the fifth scored Connor Perry to make it 3-0.
Florence scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth on a single, stolen base and two-out RBI single.
Pimentel was followed on the mound by B.J. Sabol, James Meeker and Zach Strecker, each throwing one scoreless inning.
The Wild Things scored two insurance runs in the eighth when Bralin Jackson scored Howell with a sacrifice fly and Grant Heyman reached base on an error as Nick Ward scored.
Washington had seven hits, including two apiece by Casanova and Ward.