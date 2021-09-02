When New York’s Milton Smith Jr., hit an RBI double Wednesday night in the sixth inning in the first game of a doubleheader against the Wild Things, it ended one of the most unique and impressive streaks you’ll find in professional baseball this year.
It was the first run allowed by either James Meeker or rookie Dan Kubiuk, Washington’s two primary eighth-inning setup relievers this season. And in came in the 83rd game of the season. Meeker tossed 31 2/3 scoreless innings before being picked up by the Milwaukee Brewers last month. He is currently the closer for Milwaukee’s high-Class A affiliate and still has not allowed an earned run.
Kubiuk, who was acquired in a trade with Winnipeg of the American Association about a week before Meeker’s departure, moved into the setup role and threw 14 1/3 scoreless innings before Smith’s well-placed double.
The combined 46 consecutive scoreless innings by Meeker and Kubiuk is a significant reason why Washington entered Thursday night tied for first place in the Northeast Division. When the Wild Things have held a lead after seven innings – the fifth in seven-inning doubleheaders – and given the ball to Meeker, Kubiuk and closer Zach Strecker, they’ve been almost unbeatable.
Though the streak is unusual, it’s not as unlikely as Kubiuk’s athletic journey. The righthander wasn’t recruited by major colleges coming out of high school yet played both baseball and football at the Division I level, in the Big Ten for Northwestern. Then, while attempting to get into law school, Kubiuk put about 10 mph onto his fastball and turned his attention to pursuing a career in professional baseball.
“If you told me, when I was entering Northwestern, that I’d be here playing baseball today, I would have never believed you,” Kubiuk said. “This has to be one of the most incredible journeys in all of sports. … To play two Division I sports is special. Not a lot of kids have that opportunity.”
Kubiuk, a quarterback and placekicker in high school in Barrington, Ill., tried to walk-on at Northwestern as a freshman and was originally told the Wildcats didn’t have a roster spot for him. Then, during fall camp, Kubiuk received a phone call. A Northwestern wide receiver tore a knee ligament and a roster spot opened.
Northwestern was short on quarterbacks – only three on roster – during Kubiuk’s early days in Evanston, Ill., and he was the scout team quarterback his sophomore and junior years. He spent practice imitating guys like Penn State’s Trace McSorley for the first team defense. After his junior season, Kubiuk had a talk with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
“Shortly after we beat Pitt in the Pinstripe Bowl, I told Fitz I enjoyed being the scout team quarterback, but how can I get on the field?” Kubiuk recalled. “He told me we had only one punter, so that might be the spot.”
Kubiuk, however, tore his Achilles tendon twice within six months in preparation for the season and had to redshirt. In 2019, he won the starting punter job and averaged 38.3 yards per kick. His very first punt that season, against Stanford, was a 53-yarder. He’s also punted in front of 90,00 fans at Nebraska.
Kubiuk played one season with the Northwestern baseball team, in 2016, and appeared in 10 games. He expected those to be his final days on the diamond, but a trip to visit an old friend, Jay Peterson, and his father Steve, who operates a baseball training facility, changed Kubiuk’s life course.
While at the baseball facility, Kubiuk was talked into throwing from the mound.
“They told me I was throwing 84 or 85 mph and my mechanics were terrible,” he recalled. “Jay’s dad said he could help me. I said I’d give it a shot for a year while I was studying for the law school exam. A year later, I was throwing 93-94 and hit 95.”
A hard and lively fastball led Kubiuk to stints in spring training with two teams in the American Association before landing a roster spot with Winnipeg. He pitched in 17 games with the Goldeyes but was traded again, to Washington, in late July.
“I was told I was going to Washington, and I was thinking Washington, D.C.,” Kubiuk said. “I didn’t know there was a team here, but it has been a blessing to be here. We have a veteran pitching staff and I’ve been able to learn from them.”
Kubiuk must be a fast learner. Over 17 outings, he has a 1-0 record and an 0.56 ERA. He has struck out 24 in 16 innings and earned his first career save in the second game of the doubleheader Wednesday.
“I just wanted to get experience my first year,” Kubiuk said. “If I can go out there see a zero on the scoreboard after I’m done, then I know I’ve done my job.”