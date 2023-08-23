SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Football season hasn't started yet, but the final score of the Wild Things' triumph at Schaumburg Tuesday night resembled what fans would see in the fall and winter than the spring and summer in baseball season.
Washington (40-45) scored eight runs in the sixth inning and held off the Boomers, 20-13, to win the opener of a three-game series.
Schaumburg (49-35) jumped in front, 11-9, after scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth before the Wild Things scored eight runs on five hits for a 17-11 advantage.
Wagner Lagrange's single to left field scored Wes Darvill to cut the deficit to one, and Robert Chayka and Andrew Czech scored on Scotty Dubrule's double to right center for a 12-11 lead.
Dubrule scored on J.C. Santini's single through the ride side and Anthony Brocato's double down the left-field line plated Caleb McNeely, Santini and Carson Clowers for a five-run advantage. Brocato advanced to third on the throw to the plate and scored on Darvill's sacrifice fly to right field for an 17-11 lead.
The Boomers scored one run in the seventh, but the Wild Things scored three insurance runs in the eighth on McNeely's solo shot to left field, Darvill's run-scoring single through the left side and Lagrange's double down the left-field line for a 20-12 advantage.
Schaumburg scored one run in the bottom of the ninth, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
Washington jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first on Lagrange's run-scoring double to left center, Czech's two-run homer to left and Santini's sacrifice fly to center.
The Boomers countered with an eight-run inning of their own before the Wild Things plated three runs in the second to cut the deficit to 8-7.
Darvill homered to right, Lagrange scored when Dubrule walked with the bases loaded and Czech scored as McNeely reached on a fielder's choice.
Washington took a 9-8 advantage in the fifth on Clowers' two-run double.
Darvill and Lagrange had four hits apiece to combine for eight of the Wild Things' 18 hits.
Kyle White yielded one earned run on three hits over 2 1/3 innings to improve to 1-0. He struck out one and walked two.
