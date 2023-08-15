Andrew Czech homered, Caleb McNeely had three hits in his profesisonal debut and the Wild Things defeated the Frontier League’s West Division-leading Gateway Grizzlies 9-4 in a series opener Tuesday night at Wild Things Park.
Washington scored seven runs over the first four innings, forging a 7-0 lead that was enough for starting pitcher Dariel Fregio (3-2) and three relievers.
Washington had a 14-hit attack. Wagner Lagrange had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. McNeely, a former West Virginia University standout who was signed Monday night after Tristian Peterson was released, went 3-for-4 and scored twice.
Czech hit his 18th home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning.
Fregio pitched six innings, allowing four hits and four runs (three earned). He walked two and struck out three as the Wild Things won for the fifth time in their last sevne games.
Matt Dallas, Christian james and Arrison Perez each threw one scorless inning in relief.
Gateway closed to within 7-4 in the top of the sixth, but Washington’s Robert Chayka had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth and Anthony Brocato’s sacrifice fly scored Carson Clowers in the seventh.
Cole Barr hit a two-run homer for Gateway.
The Grizzlies stole four bases to set the Frontier League’s single-season record.
