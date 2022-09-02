Justin Showalter pitched seven strong innings and Anthony Brocato hit a three-run double as the Wild Things continued their push for the best record in the Frontier League with an 8-2 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Friday night at Wild Things Park.
The win was 60th of the season for West Division-champion Washington and extended its winning streak to four games. Combined with East Division winner Quebec’s 4-1 loss to Ottawa, the Wild Things closed to within one game of the Capitales with two games remaining in the regular season.
If Washington and Quebec tie for the league’s best record, then the Wild Things would have home-field advantage throughout the postseason based on a season sweep of the Capitales.
Brocato’s three-run double came in the bottom of the third inning and gave Washington a 5-2 lead.
Brocato scored in the sixth when Jared Mang hit an infield single and the throw to first base got away for an error. Mang scored on an RBI single by Tyler Wilber that made it a 7-2 score.
Wilber capped the scoring with an RBI double in the eighth.
Showalter (4-1), a rookie out of James Madison, allowed seven hits, two runs and two walks over seven innings. He struck out two.
Windy City, which lost its 60th game, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but Washington went up 2-1 in the bottom of the frame against ThunderBolts starter Miguel Ausua (2-9). Cam Balego and Wagner Lagrange each had an RBI double.
Windy City tied it at 2-2, which set up Brocato’s big hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.