Justin Showalter pitched seven strong innings and Anthony Brocato hit a three-run double as the Wild Things continued their push for the best record in the Frontier League with an 8-2 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Friday night at Wild Things Park.

The win was 60th of the season for West Division-champion Washington and extended its winning streak to four games. Combined with East Division winner Quebec’s 4-1 loss to Ottawa, the Wild Things closed to within one game of the Capitales with two games remaining in the regular season.

